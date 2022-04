Los Backstreet Boys vuelven a España

WE’RE ADDING MORE SHOWS TO THE #DNAWORLDTOUR2022 🧬 Europe, we heard you and we’re heading back your way this October & November! North America, we’re hitting 12 new cities across the US & Canada to make sure we can see as many of you as possible! pic.twitter.com/KzeuE9pKLi

— Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) 5 de abril de 2022