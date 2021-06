Australia amanece cubierta de telarañas

Parts of #Gippsland are covered in #spider web??!! The little black dots are spiders. There is web as far as the eye can see. This is near Longford #Victoria thanks Carolyn Crossley for the video pic.twitter.com/wcAOGU9ZTu

— 𝙼𝚒𝚖 𝙷𝚘𝚘𝚔 𝚓𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚗𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚝 (@mim_cook) 15 de junio de 2021