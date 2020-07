Al rescate de la cultura británica

ARTS NEWS

🎭A £1.57 BILLION emergency support package

🩰 Weeks in the making to make this world leading fund to help the arts weather the storm of Covid

🎶 I said I wouldn’t let the arts down.

Culture and the arts matter, and this Govt backs you@RishiSunak @ace_national

— Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) 5 de julio de 2020