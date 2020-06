Mineápolis: el propósito de mantener a todas las comunidades seguras

Thank you to the thousands of community members who have raised your voices to demand change. Thank you to @reclaimtheblock & @BlackVisionsMN for inviting us in. Today is a beginning. Minneapolis: we invite you to be part of building a system so our whole community is safe. https://t.co/fMaCw8HfyH

— Lisa Bender (@lisabendermpls) 7 de junio de 2020