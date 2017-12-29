The Disaster Artist, de James Franco
Adaptación del libro de Greg Sestero, que habla sobre la producción de una de las consideradas peores películas de la historia, “The Room”, dirigida en el 2003 por Tommy Wiseau.
Ficha técnica: The Disaster Artist
Título original: The Disaster Artist
Año: 2017
País: Estados Unidos
Dirección: James Franco
Guion: Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber (Libro: Greg Sestero, Tom Bissell)
Fotografía: Brandon Trost
Reparto: James Franco, Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Josh Hutcherson, Seth Rogen, Zac Efron,Sharon Stone, Bryan Cranston, Kate Upton, Hannibal Buress, Jacki Weaver,Nathan Fielder, Jerrod Carmichael, Zoey Deutch, Kristen Bell, Lizzy Caplan,Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Adam Scott, Eliza Coupe, J.J. Abrams,Tommy Wiseau, Melanie Griffith, Judd Apatow, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Zach Braff,Randall Park, Greg Sestero
Productora: Good Universe / New Line Cinema / Point Grey Pictures / RabbitBandini Productions / RatPac-Dune Entertainment
Género:Comedia | Cine dentro del cine. Basado en hechos reales. Biográfico