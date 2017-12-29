The Disaster Artist, de James Franco

29/12/2017 11:29 AM

Adaptación del libro de Greg Sestero, que habla sobre la producción de una de las consideradas peores películas de la historia, “The Room”, dirigida en el 2003 por Tommy Wiseau.

Ficha técnica: The Disaster Artist

Título original: The Disaster Artist

Año: 2017

País: Estados Unidos

Dirección: James Franco

Guion: Scott Neustadter, Michael H. Weber (Libro: Greg Sestero, Tom Bissell)

Fotografía: Brandon Trost

RepartoJames Franco, Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Josh Hutcherson, Seth Rogen, Zac Efron,Sharon Stone, Bryan Cranston, Kate Upton, Hannibal Buress, Jacki Weaver,Nathan Fielder, Jerrod Carmichael, Zoey Deutch, Kristen Bell, Lizzy Caplan,Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Adam Scott, Eliza Coupe, J.J. Abrams,Tommy Wiseau, Melanie Griffith, Judd Apatow, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Zach Braff,Randall Park, Greg Sestero

Productora: Good Universe / New Line Cinema / Point Grey Pictures / RabbitBandini Productions / RatPac-Dune Entertainment

Género:Comedia | Cine dentro del cineBasado en hechos realesBiográfico

Category: Cartelera
   

